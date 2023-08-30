Mapopoma Festival to unveil new package

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

Preparations for the 5th edition of the annual Mapopoma Festival to be held in December in the resort city of Victoria Falls have started with organisers promising to unveil a new package this year.

The festival will be held at Baobab Primary School from 29 to 31 December.

Organisers said plans are hideaway to unleash a special feature, a secret location event that will serve as the highlight of the festival.

One of the organisers, Patrick Musonza, popularly known as DJ Spevah said advance special tickets are already on sale.

“The much-awaited Mapopoma Festival is back with its 5th edition providing a spectacular celebration of music, art, and culture. Gaming place from the 29th at the picturesque Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls, this year’s Festival is set to enchant the general public with an unforgettable experience,” said DJ Spevah.

He said a diverse lineup of musicians of different genres comprising internationally acclaimed headliners and locals is being prepared.

The festival promises to provide captivating performances that will resonate with music enthusiasts of all ages.

The festival will have musical and cultural exhibitions, traditional dances, arts and craft, family-friendly fun, food and beverages, and workshops.

Mapopoma Festival is an event for all ages providing activities for families and children.

DJ Spevah said there will be special accommodation for revellers.

“There will be a special feature. This event, which is kept undisclosed, will serve as the highlight of the festival. The location remains a secret,” he said.

Tickets for this exclusive event are extremely limited and to attend one has to purchase a VVIP or VIP all-inclusive ticket to gain automatic entry to the party of the year.

The event will feature top local and international performers, and transportation to and from the secret location will be included.

” We prioritise not only enjoyment but also your well-being and physical fitness. We have two renowned Celebrity trainers, ZorroTrained and GoFit (Fayie), who will be leading morning sessions with a diverse range of exercises and routines to help you maintain a healthy and fit body. From Zumba, Aerobics, Afrobeats, and Afrostep to Katabox, Taebo, Walkathon, and more, you can join these invigorating workouts. Don’t forget to bring your trainers, comfortable clothing, and mats to make the most of the morning workout sessions,” added DJ Spevah.

He said accommodation SEAL Campville will provide comfortable accommodation mainly in pre-pitched two-person tents and festival goers need not worry about bringing camping gear as all tents are ready.

Campville is a vibrant village nestled in the breathtaking surroundings of Victoria Falls, where hundreds of villagers come together for a memorable 4-day stay.

DJ Spevah said Mapopoma Festival’s goal is to simplify the planning process for attendees and as such is introducing an exclusive SEAL Bus Tour service from Harare to Vic Falls and return US$50 for the round trip.