Marshall Munetsi’s team doctor kills self after testing positive for coronavirus

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A team doctor for Stade de Reims in the French Ligue 1, where Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi plays, died by suicide on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 virus, it has been confirmed.

Bernard Gonzalez, 60, according to media reports from France, left a suicide note and becomes the second high profile sports personality to die from and or as a result of the virus after former Olympique Marseille president and journalist Pape Diouf who succumbed to the virus at his native country Senegal late last month.

Reims confirmed the death of their doctor who had been diagnosed with the virus that is sweeping the globe.