Marshall Munetsi’s team doctor kills self after testing positive for coronavirus

06 Apr, 2020 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Marshall Munetsi’s team doctor kills self after testing positive for coronavirus Marshall Munetsi fights for the ball with Neymar

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A team doctor for Stade de Reims in the French Ligue 1, where Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi plays, died by suicide on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 virus, it has been confirmed.

Bernard Gonzalez, 60, according to media reports from France, left a suicide note and becomes the second high profile sports personality to die from and or as a result of the virus after former Olympique Marseille president and journalist Pape Diouf who succumbed to the virus at his native country Senegal late last month.

Bernard Gonzalez

Reims confirmed the death of their doctor who had been diagnosed with the virus that is sweeping the globe.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting