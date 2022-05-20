Masvingo family robbed at gun point

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO-gun brandishing men attacked a family and stole US$1 040 and R810 among other valuables.

Police on their Twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred in Masvingo on May 18 around 3AM.

“Police in Masvingo are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 18 May 2022 at around 3AM at Watungwa Village, Madamombe Mashava. Two suspects who were armed with a pistol attacked a man (59) and his son (34).

The duo stole US$1040 and R 810 cash as well as six cellphones. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station, ” said the police.

