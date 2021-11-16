Mat South to miss SK Moyo’s benevolence, camaraderie

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

A DARK cloud has fallen over Matabeleland South following the death of one of the province’s political icons and development pillars Cde Simon Khaya Moyo.

People from the province said they will remember Cde Khaya Moyo for his humility, compassion and passion to bring development to the people.

They said his amazing ability to connect with masses had no political or age barrier.

The veteran politician contributed significantly to Zanu-PF’s dominance in the province. Worth noting are the marathon rallies Cde Khaya Moyo conducted in various districts of Matabeleland South ahead of the 2013 harmonised elections during his tenure as Zanu-PF national chairman.

The party recorded a clean sweep, securing all 13 constituencies in the province following the successful rallies conducted by Cde Khaya Moyo.

His influence went beyond politics, as he also facilitated the construction of a number of schools, clinics, bridges and other infrastructure during his terms as MP for Mangwe and Senator for Bulilima and Mangwe constituencies. Those who attended meetings he addressed recall that he always emphasised on unity and commitment.

Many will remember him for his two favourite songs he’d sing at party meetings and community meetings “I party iyasetshenzelwa’’, which emphasised the importance of members to work hard to ensure success of the party. He would also sing “BuKalanga ndiko kanyi kwedu”, which is about the pride of being a Kalanga.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube said the death of Cde Khaya Moyo has left a huge void in the province which will be hard to fill.

“We have lost a very dedicated nationalist. Cde Khaya Moyo served in Government for a number of years. We worked very well with him in Matabeleland South Province and the province recorded a lot of development through his work. We are saddened by his departure. Cde Khaya Moyo has left a huge void which will be hard to fill,” Minister Ncube said.

Mangwe Rural District Council chairperson Cde Sindisiwe Nleya, who is also the Matabeleland South Zanu-PF Women’s League Secretary for Transport and Welfare, said interactions with Cde Khaya Moyo always evoked a zeal to work hard among party members.

She said the late nationalist was a down to earth man. Cde Nleya said despite holding various posts at national level, Cde Khaya Moyo never forgot his roots. She said he represented the district well and always ensured that he brought back development to Matabeleland South province.

“During his term as Minister of Transport, 60km of the Plumtree-Maphisa Road was tarred. He also mobilised resources for construction of a number of schools in the district. He represented us well as a district and ensured that our grievances reached national offices. No matter how much he advanced and his status, he never forgot his roots.

He always came back to the ground to assist us with campaigns,” she said.

“He did a lot to unify the party and instil a spirit of hard work hard among party members.

In each party meeting and rallies, he would lead us in singing the song “iparty iyasetshenzelwa” to emphasise that we had to work hard in order to grow, strengthen and defend the party. We were really humbled to have someone who hails from our district occupying such influential positions within the party and Government.”

Chief Masendu from Bulilima District said Cde Khaya Moyo was concerned with bringing development even to the remotest part of the province. He said it was now difficult to come across such selfless leaders.

He said Cde Khaya Moyo was a father figure to many regardless of political affiliation or place of origin. He said the late nationalist worked well with communities to implement various developmental projects.

Chief Sangulube from Mangwe District, who is also an uncle to Cde Khaya Moyo, said the late nationalist represented the province well in the various offices he held. He said Cde Khaya Moyo was instrumental in the construction of Sanzukwi Secondary School for which he donated building material and also engaged various partners to assist in constructing the school.

“The school helped to decongest Sangulube High School. He was also concerned with access to health care services.

He did a lot to ensure that drugs were readily available at Brunapeg Hospital in Mangwe. He also facilitated construction of a number of clinics,” Chief Sangulube said.

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Mafesi Ncube said Cde Khaya Moyo had left a huge gap in the province politically.

“Cde Khaya Moyo was one of the few remaining people, who had an accurate account of the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987. At the time he was the political secretary to the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo.

He was a fountain of wisdom and his death means we have lost one of the most important political cadres,” he said.

Cde Ncube also said during his tenure as Senator and MP, Cde Khaya Moyo sourced food aid for the vulnerable in Mangwe District.

Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly (NCA) member Cde Rido Mpofu said it had been an honour for him to work with Cde Khaya Moyo. He said the late nationalist was always the voice of reason whenever tempers flared during party meetings. He described him as a witty politician, who had an amazing ability to use humour to connect with people.

Cde Mpofu said Cde Khaya Moyo assumed every role with zeal and conducted his duties with utmost dedication and humility and many learnt a lot under his leadership.

“Cde Khaya Moyo was always the voice of reason whenever we had disputes within the party. He wanted peace, unity and dedication from all party members.

We have lost our father and our senior. We don’t know whether we can ever have another leader who will represent us, love us and show us compassion the way Cde Khaya Moyo did.

We were hoping that he would recover and join us so that we continue to work as we shift our attention towards the 2023 election, but God saw it fit for him to rest. He has done us proud and he shall forever remain in our hearts,” said Cde Mpofu.

Cde Khaya Moyo, who was the party’s spokesman, succumbed to cancer at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Sunday where he had been admitted. — @DubeMatutu