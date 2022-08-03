Matabeleland Agriculture Show kicks off

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ALL is set for the Matabeleland North Annual Agricultural Show which starts tomorrow at the Hwange Show Grounds.

Whange Show Society is organising the show which will end on 7 August.

The official opening will be on Saturday.

Yesterday exhibitors were finalising setting up their stands with show organisers saying they were finalising the list of those exhibiting.

About 80 percent of exhibition space has been taken.

Whange Show Society chair Mr Praise Moyo said they are targeting 8 000 people this year, up from more than 4 000 that attended last year.

There is a significant interest from new exhibitors to the annual expo which is a perfect platform for businesses to interact in Matabeleland North.

Cleaning of the show grounds in Number 2 was completed recently.

Mr Moyo said they will announce the guest of honour tomorrow as they were still waiting for a response from the targeted guests.

The theme for this year’s expo is: “Expediting value addition to accelerate socio-economic growth.”

Matabeleland North has a diverse economy ranging from tourism to mining, agriculture, timber, fisheries and others.

All these sectors can interact and share business ideas.

The expo rebranded from Hwange Agricultural Show three years ago to match its status as Matabeleland North’s premier provincial exhibition.

Over the years the expo has drawn exhibitors from Government departments, mining companies, tertiary institutions, small scale farmers and local authorities.

The tourism industry has however been conspicuous with its absence despite being the province’s economic backbone.

Entry into the expo has been pegged at US$2 for adults and US$1 for children.

There will be a family fun day and jumping castles for children while lots of activities have been lined up.

