Matabeleland North Agriculture Show kicks off

Leonard Ncube,Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Matabeleland North Annual Agricultural Show roars into life in Hwange today with over 85 percent of exhibition space booked.

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, is expected to officially open the expo on Friday.

The show is being held under the theme: “Rising from turbulent times and sustaining growth in and beyond Covid-19”. It will end on Sunday.

A business cocktail reception will be held tomorrow evening prior to the Friday official opening.

Chairman of the show, Mr Praise Moyo, said today will be a business day when exhibitors will interact and share notes especially in the wake of Covid-19, which ushered in a new normal in the economy.

He said Saturday will be a public day and full of entertainment activities including jumping castles for children, police mass displays, music and others.

“It’s all set for the show, which starts tomorrow (today) with business day where exhibitors will interact. As we speak 85 percent space has been taken and we have a mixture of exhibitors including Government departments, private sector and small-scale farmers,” said Mr Moyo.

He said they expected the number of exhibitors to grow by Thursday.

Covid-19 affected preparations for the show while some exhibitors, especially farmers, preferred to showcase at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show because it is a national event.

Only vaccinated exhibitors and members of the public will be allowed into the show grounds located in Number 2 in Hwange Town.

The annual show is usually held in August and was last year postponed because of lockdown. Organisers were yesterday engaging health authorities to have on site testing of members of the public and exhibitors.

All exhibitors and members of the public will be expected to abide by set Covid-19 protocols. The premises have been fumigated.

The expo rebranded from Hwange Agricultural Show two years ago to match its status as Matabeleland North’s premium provincial exhibition.

Over the years the expo drew exhibitors from Government departments, mining companies, tertiary institutions, small scale farmers and other local authorities.

The tourism industry has, however, been conspicuous with its absence despite being the province’s economic backbone. — @ncubeleon