Mayor’s move to mansion awaits Govt approval

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni’s planned relocation to a council house hinges on Government’s approval as the local authority has applied to the relevant department for endorsement.

Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the Burnside house which was recently identified in the media as the property that would house the mayor, was not the designated home for the city’s first resident.

Mr Dube said council’s Burnside property was a temporary shelter with the designated mayoral mansion set for the leafy Selbourne Park suburb.

He was responding to media questions during a council’s media briefing yesterday.

“Our aim as council is not to renovate that house and make it a mansion as you people would want to call it. Our main aim is to remove the mayor from where he is staying right now and provide security. Because ultimately that (Burnside house) is not the mayor’s residence. The mayor’s residence is designated somewhere in Selbourne Park. That is where we will talk of dollars and figures,” he said.

Mr Dube said council has notified the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on its plan to set up a mayoral house for the city.

“We have written to the ministry to say this is what we are planning as council to use this house temporarily to house the mayor. Can you guide us to what type of furniture we can put there and what other decorations can we put there. But if the ministry for any reason or another does not respond, that project will be put in jeopardy,” said Mr Dube.

The proposed mayoral mansion for the Bulawayo mayor has sparked criticism from residents who argue that the council had misplaced priorities.

The council proposed a house for the mayor after thieves broke into Clr Mguni’s Nkulumane suburb house and stole valuables.

Speaking during the same media briefing yesterday, Mr Dube said the Egodini project is underway with the first phase of the project expected to be completed in August.

Terracotta Private Limited is implementing the multimillion-dollar project and the first phase that covers the US$60 million project includes the construction of 1 100 informal traders’ stalls, a 100-bay taxi rank, security wall, security tower, motor retail, taxi associations offices, public ablutions and a service lane.

“If some of you go to Egodini you will agree with me that there is something going on there. But normally, we had to cover the area so that we do not disturb the contractor. The contractor has given us the programme of works that he is going to be able to handover the first phase of the project in August. I don’t want to talk more about that because of the target that I have referred to. I’m sure I would be able to take questions by August if the contractor does not deliver the first phase of the programme,” said Mr Dube.

The project has missed several deadlines since it was started. Some residents say the city was sold a dummy and the project may never be completed. — @nqotshili