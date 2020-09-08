Minister implores stakeholders to contribute towards GDP

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu Gwanda Correspondent

MATABELELAND South Minister of State for Provincial Affair and Devolution Cde Abedinico Ncube has implored stakeholders in his province to contribute towards growing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and develop a vibrant economy under the devolution agenda.

Addressing stakeholders during a meeting to unpack the Matabeleland South provincial devolution strategy on Friday, Cde Ncube said the province was still lagging behind in infrastructure development and other key areas which had to be addressed soon.

The meeting was attended by chiefs, MPs, District Development Coordinators, heads of Government departments and local authorities.

“As you are all aware we have begun to implement the devolution agenda which seeks to encourage participatory governance and to ensure equitable access to natural resources, wealth and public services by citizenry. Under the devolution agenda we are expected to develop a vibrant economy and grow our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and compete with other provinces.

“This means that every district and community should participate in the creation of our provincial economy and created employment by using the resources and opportunities found in their environments. Our province is lagging behind in development and it’s time we all put our hands on the deck to develop our province. Year in year out we continue to face the same problems of drought, brain drain, poor results from our schools among many other myriad if challenges,” he said.

Cde Ncube said the province was endowed with both natural and human resources that if properly harnessed could assist with long lasting solutions to the perennial problems. He urged all leaders to encourage community leaders to play an active role in developing the province. Cde Ncube said it was the duty of all stakeholders to ensure that the province was turned into a productive power house under the devolution programme.

The province has crafted a devolution strategy which is expected to guide the development process under the devolution programme.

Presenting the strategy during the meeting Matabeleland Provincial Development Coordinator, Ms Sithandile Ncube said the province did not have large firms but it was endowed with a number of resources and under the strategy the province sought to fully exploit these resources. She said key sectors have been identified within the province which included mining, tourism, investment promotion, agriculture, infrastructure and energy development, education and information.

Ms Ncube said responsible Ministries and Government departments working with the private sector had to ensure that they maximised production under their particular sectors. She said this process will be guided by Government policies and targets which have already been set.

Ms Ncube said under each sector experts will be identified who will play an advisory role.

“We are in the process of calculating our GDP and once we know it we will work from there and work on growing it. Under our devolution strategy we have the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, legislators, council chairpersons, provincial councillors and the chiefs council at the top playing a supervisory role. We then have the PDC, various sub committees that have been listed according to the keys sectors we have and an advisory committee,” she said.

