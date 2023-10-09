Minister Muswere challenges foreign media houses to tell unbiased Zimbabwe story

Online writer

JOURNALISTS working for foreign media houses in Zimbabwe must strive to tell the full Zimbabwean story and not only dwell on negatives, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

The Minister said this on Monday when he met journalists working for foreign media houses in Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of information, in a post on X (Twitter) said media houses represented in the engagement include DW TV, Reuters, BRICS Global TV, Channel Africa News, SABC, AFP, CGTN, Russia Today and TRT Africa.

Minister Muswere urged journalists to tell the true Zimbabwean story and not only focus on the negatives.

He said post-election, the Government was now focusing on accelerating the implementation of NDS1.

The Minister promised to address all concerns raised by the journalists.