Minister of Information, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, Inaugurates Twasumpuka FM

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere has arrived in Binga for the official opening of Twasumpuka FM.

He was welcomed by his Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana and various Government officials.

Dr Muswere toured the studios and gave his keynote address that was broadcast to the hundreds in the crowd and across the district.

He highlighted the importance of community radio stations in fighting misinformation and dispersing Government programmes