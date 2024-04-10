Minister of Tourism reports progress on priority projects

Online Writer

THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbra Rwodzi, has reported that projects falling under her purview during the 100-Day-Cycle, have focused on environmental protection, climate resilience, and natural resources management.

She told Cabinet on Tuesday that several key achievements have been recorded in the tourism sector including:

1. The thatching of the Reception Centre and Gazebo at Diana’s Pools in Umzingwane, Matabeleland South Province, has been successfully completed. This improvement enhances the overall visitor experience and promotes sustainable tourism practices.

2. Construction work is currently underway for ablution facilities and a kiosk at the Mutemwa Religious Site. This project aims to provide necessary amenities for visitors and support the site’s tourism potential.

3. The construction of Tourism Facilities, specifically Tamarind Lodges in Nyanga District, Manicaland Province, is at 50% completion. Sixteen rooms have already been constructed up to the lintel level, contributing to the expansion of accommodation options in the area.

4. The Ministry has surpassed its target by converting an additional ninety-nine Tropez Garden Flats into Lux Hotel Flats in Eastlea, Harare. This conversion project aims to enhance the availability of high-quality accommodation for tourists and meet the growing demand.

5. The construction of a Conference Room and Kitchen at the Mountain Lake Resort and Spa in Nyanga, Manicaland Province, has been completed according to the set target. This development enhances the resort’s capacity to host conferences and events while providing quality dining facilities.

6. The construction of a Beauty Spa at the Mountain Lake Resort and Spa is nearing completion. This addition will further enhance the resort’s amenities and attract visitors seeking relaxation and wellness experiences.

7. The Waterfront Resort Development Project in Kariba, Mashonaland West Province, has been successfully completed. This project contributes to the expansion of tourism infrastructure and offers new opportunities for visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty of the area.

8. The Dzimbabwe Lodge in Kariba, Mashonaland West Province, is nearing completion, further adding to the region’s accommodation offerings and supporting tourism growth.

9. Ongoing refurbishment and construction work is taking place at the Travellers Rest Lodge in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South. This project aims to improve existing facilities and expand the lodge’s capacity to cater to tourists.

With the Government’s continued focus on tourism infrastructure development, the sector is poised for growth. These projects demonstrate the commitment to enhancing visitor experiences, promoting sustainable practices, and supporting the overall development of the tourism industry in Zimbabwe.