Ministry of Information holds strategic plan review workshop

IN line with the Government’s Vision 2030, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services is organising a Strategic Plan Review workshop.

Running under the theme “Re-engineering Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services to Facilitate a Two-Way Communication,” the workshop is scheduled to be held in Vumba this week.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said that the event aims to assess the Ministry’s performance and progress towards achieving its set targets while identifying potential risks and ways to mitigate them, leading to improved service delivery.