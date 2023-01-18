Miss Valentine’s – Style & Image pageant on the cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MOYOXIDE Ideations is preparing to host the inaugural Miss Valentine’s – Style & Image pageant.

The event is set to be held at Nkulumane Hall on February 18.

Twenty-five young models between the ages of 15-23 are set to take to the ramp with an after-party slated for Club 263.

Moyoxide Ideations director, Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo said interested models can register through the organisation’s social media platforms.

He said the pageant will serve as a special Valentine’s treat for the “ama2000” generation.

“The inaugural Miss Style & Image will be held under the theme: ‘The Birth of True Beauty’. Moyoxide Ideations, under its 2023 mantra –Butterfly Year has come with positive energy and programming for the youth, the communities and the Creative & Cultural Industries.

“The modelling event will be the first event in 2023 after the 2022 Estokvelen #1 event which saw Dalom Kids Stable rocking Plumtree and in Bulawayo in December,” Moyoxide said.

“The February 18 event will serve as a celebration of Valentine’s Day, giving the youth a special time to celebrate themselves, their beauty, music, and style. One can only ignore the Ama-2000 generation at their own peril,” said Moyoxide. – @mthabisi_mthire