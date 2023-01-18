Breaking News
WATCH: Spamprekini reduced to a shell in “gas ...

WATCH: Spamprekini reduced to a shell in “gas ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Miss Valentine’s – Style & Image pageant on the cards

18 Jan, 2023 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Miss Valentine’s – Style & Image pageant on the cards Moyoxide

The Chronicle

 

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MOYOXIDE Ideations is preparing to host the inaugural Miss Valentine’s – Style & Image pageant.

The event is set to be held at Nkulumane Hall on February 18.

Twenty-five young models between the ages of 15-23 are set to take to the ramp with an after-party slated for Club 263.

Moyoxide Ideations director, Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo said interested models can register through the organisation’s social media platforms.

He said the pageant will serve as a special Valentine’s treat for the “ama2000” generation.

“The inaugural Miss Style & Image will be held under the theme: ‘The Birth of True Beauty’. Moyoxide Ideations, under its 2023 mantra –Butterfly Year has come with positive energy and programming for the youth, the communities and the Creative & Cultural Industries.

“The modelling event will be the first event in 2023 after the 2022 Estokvelen #1 event which saw Dalom Kids Stable rocking Plumtree and in Bulawayo in December,” Moyoxide said.

“The February 18 event will serve as a celebration of Valentine’s Day, giving the youth a special time to celebrate themselves, their beauty, music, and style. One can only ignore the Ama-2000 generation at their own peril,” said Moyoxide. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting