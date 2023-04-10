Breaking News
10 Apr, 2023 - 12:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Missiles rain at Makhadzi show in Manicaland Makhadzi

The Chronicle

Liberty Dube, Arts Correspondent

SOUTH AFRICAN songstress, Makhadzi, had to be whisked away from the stage after rowdy fans who felt hard done by her shoddy performance started throwing cans and other missiles in anger at Manicaland Motoring Club on Saturday night.

Besides performing way late than fans expected, Makhadzi jumped on stage after midnight with no live band before she performed not more than three songs much to the disappointment of hundreds of people who attended the show.

Angry fans started mobbing performing artistes by throwing missiles and shouting obscenities while destroying barricades that separated the VIP section.

There was also drama in and outside the venue as hordes of people lost cash and valuables to marauding thieves.

