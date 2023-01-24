MJ Sings announces new single, ready to introduce new genre

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST year must have been one of Afro-soul songster MJ Sings’ momentous years as he managed to do what a lot of local artistes fail to do; stage his own show and capped it with a couple of accolades at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA).

Such a feat only whetted his appetite and hunger for more as he is already readying to release his first project for the year, a single titled, “Heaven in you

It’s a double delight for MJ Sings fans as he is also set to usher in a new genre, “Zipop”.

The Ikula singer told Chronicle Showbiz that he will be a busy man in 2023.

“This year is about new stuff and inventions. It will be more music and live performances, in and out of the country. There’ll be a couple of international collaborations as well, as a way of exporting what we have been creating throughout the past years outside under a new genre we will call Zimbabwe Pop Music (Zipop).

“For a while, we have been consuming cultures and genres that are not ours and seeing how the world is eyeing Africa. We saw it as the perfect time to start our own genre and sound,” he said.

MJ Sings is set to perform at the “Kings and Queens Showcase” show where he will share the stage with former Nobuntu member, Ratie D and Obabes bembube, Nobuntu at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Friday. – @eMKlass_49