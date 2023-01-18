Breaking News
WATCH: Spamprekini reduced to a shell in "gas ...



Mloyi signs for Masitaoka

18 Jan, 2023 - 13:01 0 Views
The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BOTSWANA Premier League side Masitaoka Football Club have confirmed the signing of Bulawayo City forward Jacob Nduna Mloyi.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year contract with the club. Masitaoka is coached by Zimbabwean coach Mandla Mpofu.

“The 22-year-old joins Majatlhaga from Bulawayo City in Zimbabwe,” read a statement from the club.

Mloyi is a product of Young Flying Stars Academy. He joined City from the academy at the beginning of last year. Mloyi becomes the latest Zimbabwean player to cross the western border.

Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku completed his transfer to Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy on Tuesday. Rodi Sibanda, a former Highlanders player recently joined Sua Flamingoes, a team formely coached by Zimbabwean Rahman Gumbo. [email protected]

