Mlue Jay hints at collaboration with SAs MarazA

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA-based Bulawayo rapper Mlue Jay (real name Mlungisi Moyo) interacted with South African rapper MarazA (real name Sphamandla Mhlongo) on Monday, something he cherishes.

The two met online when MarazA hosted a Facebook live event where he was interacting with fans and fellow rappers on Monday.

Besides the obvious idea of the two being hip-hop artistes, that of them being fathers to daughters became a common ground for MarazA and Mlue Jay.

Mlue Jay is a proud father to Donatella and he usually goes to the studio with her.

The Inside Out singer spoke to Chronicle Showbiz and said he learnt a lot from MarazA.

“For long, I’ve been looking forward to linking up with MarazA and the Facebook Live was a blessing in disguise. He taught me a lot about humility, music and especially parenting as he is also a father and rapper as well,” he said.

Musically, Mlue Jay and MarazA have both worked with Zimbabwean-born rapper Yung Tyran with the latter featuring Yung Tyran on a project titled Peso.

Mlue Jay hinted at him and MarazA linking up for a collaboration.

“We talked about a lot of things with MarazA and something is coming even though I cannot say as much. I owe the link up to Yung Tyran,” said Mlue Jay.

Mlue Jay is an award-winning rapper who has in the past worked with the late Cal Vin, Asaph, Dopey, Syko Tek, Vic Jita, and Gunx Da Pharoe just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49