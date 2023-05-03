Mob beats suspected thief to death

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested five people who were part of a mob that allegedly beat a suspected thief to death.

The unknown victim was found dead on the following day, following the brutal assault on 28 April, at Siyawareva Business Centre, Zaka.

Police in Masvingo have launched a manhunt for a sixth suspect who has gone on the run..

‘’Police in Masvingo have arrested Elizabeth Chidya (48), John Chikohwa (26), Gift Chivasa (39), Forget Kuzonyei (32), Nqobule Mpofu (43), and Takudzwa Mangava (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 28/04/23 at Siyawareva Business Centre, Zaka. The suspects took turns to assault a yet-to-be-identified man with sticks accusing him of being a criminal. The victim was found dead on 29/04/23. The other suspect, only known as Mahoya, is on the run.’’ Read a statement from the police..