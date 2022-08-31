Month of legends: Mkandla bags biggest win of her boxing career

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AS Zimbabweans were celebrating the exploits of the Chevrons, the Junior Sables and the Gems, Monica Mkandla, a Bulawayo-born boxer, was entering the ring with little notice from her countrymen.

She beat South Africa’s Nomusa Ngema by unanimous decision in their international bantamweight fight at the ESPN Africa Boxing 20 at The Galleria in Johannesburg last Thursday.

The 53,15kg fighter, whose boxing moniker is “Savage”, bagged the biggest win of her boxing career through a majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37) during the four-round bout.

Mkandla, who only turned professional early this month after her win at the Charles Manyuchi Academy boxing tournament, landed more punches with weight than her opponent on the night.

Mkandla and Ngema both shared the same record of one win, zero losses and zero draws before their date and after the fight the Zimbabwean remained the undefeated boxer in the ring.

In her pre-match interview, Mkandla had promised to give the fight of her life.

“Nomusa Ngema, I know that you are expecting a knockout because you are used to knocking out people. I am Savage and I have never been knocked out before and this is not going to be my first time and to my fans I promise I will do my best on that fight,” she said.

Mkandla was not the only Zimbabwean exchanging blows on the night. Patience Mastara was also in action, fighting in the Junior Featherweight eight rounds match against Matshidiso Mokebisi from South Africa.

Mastara lost the match by technical knockout after she failed to answer the bell due to injury in round seven of the fight.