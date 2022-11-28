Monthly inflation drops to 1.8% – Zimstats

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S month-on-month inflation rate dropped to 1.8 percent in November after shedding 1.4 percentage points on the October rate of 3.2 percent.

Similarly, annual inflation rate as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) has also dropped drastically to 255 percent from 268 percent, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats).

The sustained easing of inflationary pressures is in line with Government projections and buttresses the positive impact of the tight fiscal and monetary policy interventions adopted in the second half of the year.

Official records show that month-on-month inflation declined from a peak of 30.7 percent in July to 3.2 percent in October 2022, whilst annual inflation also fell from 285.1 percent in August, to 268.8 percent in October 2022.