More drug peddlers arrested

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police across the country today arrested 34 people under the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 4 378.

The operation is geared towards flushing out drug cartels responsible for distributing illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and illegal cough syrups.

ZRP intensified the fight against drug and substance abuse nationwide with the authorities conducting raids, stop-and-search blitz, and awareness campaigns.

They also urged the public to report anyone abusing drugs or offering drugs, at any Police Station.

On Monday Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers in Harare intercepted a 27-year-old man with drugs including crystal meth and cocaine which he intended to smuggle out of the country.

Davison Gomo (27) was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Monday while in possession of 21 kilograms of crystal meth and 1.2kilogrames of cocaine which was stashed in metal pulleys.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On 27 March 2023, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on received information and arrested Davison Gomo (27) in connection with unlawful possession of 21 kgs of Crystal Meth and 1.2 kgs of Cocaine. The drugs were concealed in a consignment of 23 sealed metal pulleys and were intercepted at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare where it was destined for Manila, Philippines from South Africa,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He did not mention the value of the drugs.