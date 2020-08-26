More international federations join the Global Esports Federation

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE interest and development of esports continues its upward trajectory with major international and physical sports associations joining the body responsible for running of esports in the world, the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

The latest to join forces with GEF are the International Surfing Association and World Archery, as GEF’s efforts to convene the world’s esports ecosystem and connect with sport to reach out to new audiences worldwide continues to gather momentum.

Zimbabwe has representation in the eight GEF commissions, with veteran sports administrator and Zimpapers Group chairperson Tommy Sithole chairing the Governance and Ethics Commission, while Tyrone Seward, husband to Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, deputises Chester King in the Education, Culture and Wellness Commission.

“The interest and development of esports continues its rapid rise worldwide with greater convergence between esports and sport. We welcome the interest and support from the international federations to join the esports community and work on evolving physical sport experiences in the digital age. There are powerful opportunities to collaborate with our technology partners through the Global Esports Federation’s #worldconnected platform and connect with the world’s youth,” said Chris Chan, the GEF president.

The inclusion of international federation members strengthens the GEF’s commitment to bridge the gap between esports and physical sport. Working in collaboration with the GEF’s global partner for interactive technology, Refract, the GEF continues to ramp up its efforts in developing digital assets to showcase its ability to connect youth to sport through esports and virtual sport.

“We live in times where virtual gaming and esports are taking on a whole new relevance. The rapid growth of esports also represents an opportunity for surfing. We are optimistic the partnership with the GEF will help position us on the wave of virtual sport, fulfilling the ISA’s mission to drive accessibility and universal participation,” said Fernando Aguerre, International Surfing Association president.

World Archery president Ugur Erdener said they see great potential in appealing to a younger audience and better engaging sport fans in the esports space.

“Archery is already prevalent in video gaming and we see this collaboration with the Global Esports Federation as a ground-breaking opportunity to bring the virtual and physical activities together. It has the potential to be an exciting and innovative next chapter for the sport,” he said.