Mr Brown headlines inaugural Gwanda Summer Party

TALENTED music producer and artist Mr Brown is scheduled to perform at the Gwanda Summer Party event, which will take place in the mining town the following month.

The event is being organised by Phoenix Entertainment and DTL Records and will take place on 7 October at the well-known Tshisanyama.

Also lined up to perform at the gig is dancehall superstar Bazooka, Ertheton Bee and Garry B. The local bandwagon of artistes will be represented by Zhezhingtonz, Bry Eeze, MC Gibbons and MC Freddy K while the decks will be manned by DJs Wyqlif, Virus and Nicksoul.

DTL Records director Dee Nosh said the event will be held every month of the summer season.

“We have decided to come up with an event that we will host every month and this time around it will be headlined by locally based acts.

“This is so as we have brought quite a number of international artistes to the country and now it’s time to give a shot to our local music players and enhance their growth,” said Dee Nosh.

