Mrubata headlines Byo Jazz day commemorations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH African jazz saxophonist McCoy Mrubata will be the headline act at the International Jazz Day commemorations slated for Bulawayo this month end.

International Jazz Day was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in 2011 “to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people from all corners of the globe. It is celebrated annually on April 30.

The gig which is being hosted by fast rising arts promoting company Big Scale Entertainment, will be held at The Country City (along Airport Road).

An after party will be held at the Alabama Jazz Bar at Rainbow Hotel which recently reopened.

Big Scale Entertainment founder Prince Tshabalala said the International Jazz Day celebrations are coming at a time when they have started shows to promote the genre.

“We are inviting different jazz groups to entertain revellers at Alabama Jazz bar. Last Sunday and on Monday we had the Jazz Pyramid and on Friday we will have the Amazi Amoyo. This is all part of the preparations for the World Jazz Day celebrations where South African Jazz guru McCoy Mrubata will perform,” said Tshabalala.

He said local musicians will also perform during the celebrations.

“Local groups that will perform include Cool Crooners, Ash Bass and Friends, Byo Combined Jazz Crew featuring Qeqe Mntambo and Abby Ncube,” said Tshabalala. — @mthabisi_mthire