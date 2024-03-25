“Msiz’kay champions respect for women with ‘Heita My Sista’ tour

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

MSIZ’KAY, a nominee for Best Male Artiste at the 22nd National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), has inaugurated a tour for his single “Heita My Sista,” which advocates against the mistreatment of women.

Released on the 9th of February 2024, “Heita My Sista” is a collaboration between Msiz’kay, Amany, and Sunduza. The track is a harmonious fusion of hip hop and the traditional African “Isicathamiya” acapella, exploring the nuances of courtship and the eternal quest for genuine love.

The tour kicked off in Msiz’kay’s local area of Magwegwe on Saturday, featuring performances by a diverse line-up of artists including Msiz’kay, Amany, Sunduza, Fab G Umshanakagogo, CTL, and Cliff Jeans, with Sonkomose and Chichie Thepoeticqueen hosting the event.

Msiz’kay expressed that the #HeitaMySista Tour, in conjunction with the #UmsheleKahle Campaign, is dedicated to promoting the single “Heita My Sista” and the broader local music scene, while concurrently tackling issues of harassment and disrespectful conduct towards women. The campaign provides men with the necessary resources and understanding to engage with women respectfully and thoughtfully.

“This includes teaching men about the importance of consent, boundaries, and communication in relationships, as well as providing them with tips on how to approach women in a respectful and non-threatening way.

“Feedback from the first edition that we did in Magwegwe this past Saturday left us more than convinced than ever that we are achieving our objectives. We were able to take the music and the message to the people, deliver it and have it received with warmth and appreciation. We sold a number of tour-branded T-shirts and created new partnerships to support the next edition of the tour. Video content from the tour and campaign is currently being edited and packaged to form part of a series called #MsheleKahle which is intended for television and digital consumption,” said Msiz’kay.

He mentioned that subsequent to the initial event, discussions are being solidified with a local television station to commission the production of additional episodes in the series.

“I am based in Magwegwe and chose to start the tour where I come from. The #HeitaMySista Magwegwe Edition was the first installment in a planned series of many more events to come. We are currently finalising upcoming locations and dates for similar tours.

“We intend to use the platform to also promote new upcoming releases and social mobilisation campaigns. Our partners are Wasu Enterprises, digital Youth Creative Ideas, Ali Shot It, Bryce Dj Klasiq and Kaisa Entertainment,” said Msiz’kay.

@mthabisi_mthire