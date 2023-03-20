Munetsi honoured for playing 100 matches for Stade Reims

20 Mar, 2023 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Munetsi honoured for playing 100 matches for Stade Reims

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS International Marshall Munetsi has now managed 100 appearances for his French Ligue 1 side Stade Reims.

Munetsi was honoured for the feat before his side’s 2-1 loss to Marseille at home on Sunday.

“100 matches in Red and White, let’s celebrate our tireless midfielder Marshall Munetsi,” the club said on Twitter.

The midfielder has netted five Ligue 1 goals this season. He has amassed four yellow cards. It was versus Toulouse on February 26 when Munetsi last scored, netting in a 3-0 win. His opening goal of the campaign came in the 4-2 victory against Angers SCO on August 31. In the team’s next Ligue 1 game on April 2, Reims, who are in ninth spot in the table on 43 points, face a trip to Nantes.

In last season’s Ligue 1, Munetsi appeared in 24 games for Reims, scored five goals and provided one assist. Munetsi joined Reims in July 2019 from Orlando Pirates, for whom he made 28 league appearances in total.

Munetsi debuted in a Ligue 1 fixture for Reims on September 1, 2019 as a substitute against Lille at the age of 23 years and 71 days. In his Ligue 1 career overall, he has played 92 times in the competition, with 11 goals and six assists.

The midfielder’s impressive outings in Ligue 1 have seen the player linked with a move to England where Burnley, Watford and Bournemouth have been linked with Zimbabwean international. [email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting