Murambadoro heaps praise on Gamecocks goalies

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING a five-star performance by goalminder Donovan Bernard that saved Chicken Inn from the jaws of defeat when they played a goalless draw against Harare City on Saturday, Gamecocks’ goalkeepers coach Energy Murambadoro has praised the club’s three goalminders for their good work ethic.

The Chicken Inn goalkeeping department has the experienced trio of Bernard, Pride Zendera and Sam Mafukidze.

Bernard, who has kept three consecutive clean sheets, was again on top of his game and produced some top drawer saves that helped coach Joey Antipas’ men to walk away with a point against an offensive Harare City at the National Sports Stadium.

He was deservedly named man of the match.

It was the Gamecocks’ first draw of the season after posting five wins and one loss at the hands of three-time Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions FC Platinum.

“The Saturday performance by Bernard is a reflection of the hard work that we do day-in and day-out.

All the club’s three goalkeepers have been greatly pushing each other. Bernard’s mental strength has changed for the good.

He has greatly improved and there has been consistency in his work,” said Murambadoro, a former Warriors and Caps United glovesman.

“The attitude from our goalkeepers and the entire team has been impressive. It’s good team work and it was more pleasing to see Bernard getting that individual man of the match award.

It’s not easy and we will not put him under pressure.

I must say we have the three best goalkeepers in the league.”

Prize money for Chicken Inn man of the match awards is courtesy of Inn Bucks, a Simbisa Brand’s domestic money transfer facility.

The Chicken Inn man of the match gets US$150 and the player of the month US$200.

Striker Brian Muza was the first recipient of the man of the match prize money, with midfield enforcer Richard Hachiro being the second recipient.

– @FungaiMuderere