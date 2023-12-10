Murder suspects killed while attempting to flee crime scene

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

A SUSPECTED murderer was allegedly fatally stabbed about four hours after he had murdered an imbiber in Mkoba suburb in Gweru.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the two murders which happened on Tuesday.

He said around at 11PM on Monday Doubt Ngwenya (39) and Courage Sibanda (19) of Ngamo area in Gweru allegedly attacked Takudzwa Chipadza (19) at the Tatenda Bottle Store in Mkoba 14 Business Centre.

“On Monday at around 11PM, Ngwenya and Chipadza attacked Chipadza outside Tatenda Bottle Store. As Chipadza attempted to flee, the duo followed him before they fatally assaulted him and robbing him a cellphone. His body was discovered at around 4AM the next day,” Insp Mahoko.