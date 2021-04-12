Musician Amany celebrates blue-collar workers in new song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Diverse musician and songwriter Amany has released a single titled Daideng which is all about celebrating blue collar jobs commonly referred to as menial jobs.

The hip hop track fits well with the country’s society where over half of the population is self-employed and running small viable entrepreneurial businesses.

Amany said he hopes the song will serve as an inspiration to the young generation to take up the blue collar jobs in order to sustain a living considering the state of the country’s economy.

“Daideng is a celebration of blue-collar jobs and the importance of working hard to attain financial freedom. The song features budding creatives C.M.K and Teecy and was produced by Murphy Cubic while Larynx did the mixing and mastering.

“The song is available on a number of digital platforms and my YouTube page. It’s meant to encourage young people in the city and country not to be ashamed of taking on blue-collar jobs. This is especially relevant as the country eases the Covid-19 induced lockdowns and young people look for viable means of earning an income as at the end of the day, everyone is looking for iDaideng (money) regardless of the type of work,” said Amany.

The single is a follow-up to Amany’s countless singles and debut album, State of Mind which he released in 2019. It was a unique body of work that focused on mental health issues. It featured local artistes that include late Cal Vin, Msiz’Kay, Mandisa, KNGBL and Tanzanian artistes Miss Geezy and William Otuck.

Amany said he is also working on an EP to be out this year. It will be a fusion of house, Amapiano and Afro-soul, and will be produced by Murphy Cubic, Larynx and Jah Bue. – @mthabisi_mthire