Mutsvangwa to headline Prophet Mutumwa Easter celebrations

Online Reporter

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcast Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa will be the guest of honour at the Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa led Johane Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect Easter celebrations in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The Easter service, which will be held in Selborne Park suburb, starts at 9AM.

In an interview, Prophet Mutumwa said the service will be dedicated to women and the girl child.

“We chose Minister Mutsvangwa because she is one of the women who have made it in life, politics and business in Zimbabwe. She is a role model to many a woman out there. That is why we are gathering to pray for challenges faced by women and mothers in all aspects of life.

“Mothers are the cornerstone that has helped build our communities and this beautiful country of ours. They are the keys that every nation needs, without them the world would not exist. We applaud women for their work” he said.

Prophet Mutumwa said the Government should be applauded for empowering women.

“Women in Zimbabwe are being uplifted and we have seen many setting up businesses and some venturing into mining at the encouragement of the Government. Loans have been availed to women to start income generating projects and at my church we strive to see women uplifted.

“In my ministry we frown upon child abuse in the form of child marriages. We have a committee in the church that was set up specifically to deal with child marriage perpetrators. Child marriages are not tolerated in this church, instead we want to build a girl

child with a future to look forward to. We encourage the girl child to concentrate on their education and establish a good career path so that they have a brighter

future and be prayerful mothers of tomorrow.

“We also encourage men to let their wives and daughters flourish. Gender equality cannot be achieved if men don’t support the efforts. We also condemn gender violence, no one woman must be assaulted for whatever reason,” said Madzibaba Mutumwa.