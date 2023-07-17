Mzee Bira lives up to top billing

George Maponga in BIKITA

It was a memorable night for Bikita folks and others from surrounding areas as they were serenaded with an all-night musical extravaganza during the Mzee Bira Gala that started yesterday evening until 6am today.

The gala was held in memory of late Vice President and veteran nationalist Dr Simon Vengesayi Muzenda at Gwindingwi High school Grounds at Nyika following an over-subscribed Presidential rally addressed by President Mnangagwa at Chinorumba High School in Zaka yesterday.

Ordinary people of all ages started flocking to Gwindingwi High School grounds at around 3pm on Sunday to witness the once-in-a-lifetime date with some of their favourite musicians. The majority who braved the cold winter night are surely not regretting as they were kept on their toes dancing for the entire night.

When Orchestra Vadamburi Band got on the stage just after 6pm and did a rendition of some of the late sungura ace Tongai Moyo’s songs, the stage was set for a night to remember for hundreds who kept screaming for more.

By the time Dendera prodidy Sulumani Chimbetu entered the fray just before midnight, the crowd was already in a frenzy as he belted hit after hit.

To put the icing on Sulu’s performance, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha, accompanied by senior ruling party officials from the Bikita, literally took over the show as they joined Chimbetu on stage for the hit song Ndarangarira Musi Watisiya Gamba.

Dr Bimha was also joined on stage by the Zanu PF Bikita West National Assembly candidate Cde Daniel Makusha who wowed the stage with his deft dance moves.

Chief Hwenje who teamed up with Obert Chari of ZCC and the Police Band also gave a polished act that was closed with the hit song “Kuma Sero”, which left the crowd asking for more.

When curtain came down on the Gala this morning many were still standing having braved the cold night and they thanked President Mnangagwa for organising the Gala saying they looked forward to many more in rural parts of Zimbabwe where entertainment is a rarity.