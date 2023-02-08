Nama calls for improvement in next year’s entries

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz reporter

The National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) adjudication panel has expressed concern over the dance, media and music categories calling for a marked improvement in next year’s entries.

The 21st edition of the Namas will be held on February 25 in Harare and the theme for this year is Unlocking Dreams.

A total of 1 266 entries were received and these comprised 897 physical entries and 394 online entries at the close of the nomination period. These entries came from all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe with the highest number coming from Harare Province.

The Literary category (277) and the Television category (267) had the highest entries. There were also entries from the Visual Art category (252), Music category (232), Theatre/Drama category (76), Dance category (66), Spoken Word category (45), Media category (26) and Diaspora category (25).

A series of concerns were brought up in the speech that was given by the chairperson of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Hope Masike.

“The results were overall projected to the content that was submitted by the applicants which was not so up to standard,” said Hope Masike in a statement.

“In the Dance category which had 66 entries, the judges observed that some of them were very substandard and lacking creativity. Poor picture quality and lack of pointers to identify the main subject of the submission militated against some entries. Most of the dances had the same routine which they struggled to improve on the skills and tactics.”

Hope Masike added that in the spoken word category, the major concern was the low entry number.

“This in many ways suggested that the category does not get that much recognition and it’s losing its vibrancy yet there is more that can be attained. The submissions were generally of very good picture and sound quality,” said Masike.

She said in the Media category the overall quality and quantity of entries submitted were in most cases not up to the expected standard.

Masike said in the music segment, the adjudicators noted that the year was unique because of numerous singles and albums released but without longevity.

She said also of concern was the reduced activity from outside Harare Province.

Masike said the Literary category had a high number of entries that impressed adjudicators, but still there were concerns.

“However, much as the entries included some very high-quality books, there were also very inferior ones which were poorly written and/or edited,” said Hope Masike.

In the film category, Masike said the quality of Film and music videos continues on an upward trend.

“Directors and/or musicians clearly invested in unique concepts and storylines, fresh locations and sets, good quality equipment, casts and crews, and the overall entertainment value of the videos,” she said.

Overall, she said the adjudicators were impressed by the level of quality of entries as some followed global trends and aspirations.

“The quality of the work submitted was impressive. There was clear evidence of global aspirations through increased attention to detail, concept formulation and resources invested in the art,” she said.

“I would like to assure you that all entries submitted through all Nama collection points were received and reviewed. The teams of judges went through a laborious process of shortlisting entries for final consideration by the panel of juries. The quality of the submitted work was very varied in certain categories, whilst in others, competition was excitingly stiff.

However, all work submitted from the different provinces went through the same adjudication process.”

Meanwhile, Andrea the Vocalist, Sandra Ndebele, dancer Praise Ncube, poet Obert Dube and Khaya Arts have made the nominees list at this year’s National Art Merit Awards that was released yesterday.

Andrea the Vocalist who shot into fame last year for the song Uhambo has been nominated in the Outstanding New Comer Category along with Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz) and Farai Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck) Silas Mavende, aka Saint Floew.

Sandra Ndebele is up for the Outstanding Female Musician alongside Feli Nandi and Dorcas Moyo.

Praise Ncube of Khaya Arts is up for the Outstanding Female Dancer Award with Ndomupeishe Chipendo and Lesley Mushaninga.

Poet Obert Dube has been named in the Outstanding Poet Category with the likes of Sithembile Siqoza, Prince Ryanne Chidzvondo and Ngoni Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu.