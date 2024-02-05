NAMA receives over 1 000 submissions for top awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE National Arts Merit Awards (NAMAs), Zimbabwe’s most prestigious arts awards, have received over 1 000 submissions for this year’s edition.

The awards, which will take place on February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, will celebrate the best of the Creative Cultural Industries (CCIs) under the theme, “Kwan22’.

The nominees for the awards will be announced on Friday at 12pm on the Facebook pages of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), the organisers of the event.

The NACZ acting director, Josiah Kusena, said that the number of submissions slightly exceeded that of the previous edition, indicating that the CCIs have improved their participation and quality.

“This year’s submissions – 22nd NAMA edition from the creative sector stood at 1280 against 1266 received in 21st edition of NAMA. We have nine categories which are namely Visual Arts Awards, Theatre Awards, Literary Awards, Film and Television Awards, Dance Awards, Media Awards, Spoken Word Awards, Music Awards and Special Awards. Special Awards are defined as awards that are bestowed on outstanding personalities and arts entities that have been identified, considered and nominated to have significantly contributed to the excellence and growth of the Creative sector in the past periods and current environment,” he said.

The NAMAs 2022 will showcase and honour the best of Zimbabwe’s arts and culture, across various genres and disciplines. The awards will also recognise the special achievements and contributions of individuals and organisations that have made a positive impact on the creative sector. The NAMAs 2022 will be a night to remember for the arts lovers and practitioners in Zimbabwe.

@mthabisi_mthire