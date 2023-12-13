Nando’s Kwekwe branch reopens with fresh look and increased seating capacity

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

NANDO’S Kwekwe branch has reopened its doors to the public after a three-month closure for refurbishment.

The newly renovated shop, which debuted just in time for the festive season, boasts a fresh and modern look, along with an expanded seating capacity.

According to Nando’s Zimbabwe Marketing Manager, Ms Sandiswe Bhule, the refurbishment was completed in time to allow customers to enjoy the festive season at the updated establishment. “We closed in October for renovations, and now in December, we have reopened just in time for the festive season so that people can celebrate with us,” she explained.

Ms Bhule highlighted that, in addition to the enhanced ambiance, the revamped shop now offers increased seating capacity. “We have expanded the seating capacity from the previous 40 people to 65. The curved design and African aesthetic have been replaced with a modern look, featuring more natural lighting,” she elaborated.

In addition to serving individual customers, the newly refurbished Nando’s Kwekwe branch is now capable of hosting birthday parties and other functions due to its increased capacity.

The renovation of the Kwekwe branch is part of an ongoing initiative to refurbish all Nando’s shops across the country.

“We have already completed renovations in the majority of our shops in Harare, Bulawayo, and now Kwekwe, among others. Our next focus will be Mutare, where we will undertake a similar exercise to ensure that people can enjoy their meals in a fresh and inviting environment,” Ms Bhule revealed.