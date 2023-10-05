Nando’s Kwekwe closes for renovations

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

NANDO’S Kwekwe branch is temporarily closing shop for renovation works meant to give the food outlet a new refreshing look.

The shop is one of the many Simbisa Brands outlets spread across the Kwekwe District which includes Steers, Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn and Bakers Inn.

Simbisa Brands Operations Manager in Kwekwe Mr Tichaona Nyapfuri said the Nando’s shop, the oldest in Midlands province, was clearing stock before closing this Thursday.

“Today (Thursday 5 October) is our last operating day before we close for renovations. We are not sure how long the upgrade exercise will take but I am sure we should be able to complete and open before the festive season so that people can get their favorite meals,” said Mr Nyapfuri.

He said jobs for the 20 plus employees will be secure.

“No one is losing their jobs, what we will do is that they will all fit in other shops that are spread across town. Everyone is safe and they will continue getting their salaries as normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Simbisa Brands continues to spread wings in the mining town with a new food outlet set to be opened in Mbizo soon.

“The new shop will have Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn and it should be open anytime from now. All the construction works are done and dusted. We are only waiting for a delegation from the Headquarters to do the final assessment and if they give the nod, we can even open any day,” he said.

Mr Nyapfuri said the Mbizo branch will employ about 35 workers.

“We have already recruited and trained more than 35 workers all drawn from Kwekwe and those are the ones who will be serving the Mbizo community from the time we open,” he said.

The Mbizo Branch becomes the 6th branch to open in Kwekwe.

“We continue to look for more expansion opportunities as we seek to grow the Simbisa brand in the mining town. We will continue to give advice as we go. We are well aware that places like Msasa have been clamoring for our services and if we get space, we will definitely open more shops,” said Mr Nyapfuri.

Giving an update on the Gokwe Branch, Mr Nyapfuri said construction should start anytime.

“We are still putting final touches on the paperwork and after that we can start construction. We got land from the council and that is what we are still finalising. If all goes according to plan, by the end of 2024, the shop will be completed,” he said.

The Gokwe community is getting services through a mobile trailer at the moment.