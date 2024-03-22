National Cookout Competition showcases culinary talent and cultural diversity in Mashonaland Central Province

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE National Cookout Competition, which is the brainchild of the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, is today hosting the competition for the Mashonaland Central Province in the Community Category.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said twenty contestants from eight districts of the Mashonaland Central Province have prepared an array of mouth-watering dishes, showcasing their culinary skills and creativity.

The competition was put in place by the First Lady to, among other things, showcase cultural diversity, celebrate diverse foods, and address food security issues in Africa.