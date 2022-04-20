Nationwide unique talent search on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Do you have a unique talent? If you do, Unique Talents in Zimbabwe (UTZ) is looking for people like you as they are scouting for such talent across the country.

A brainchild of Ashley Brenda Moyo aka Ms Unique, a young talented lady who is doing whatever it takes to change the arts sector to be a better place, the first search will be in Bulawayo on May 14. The second will be in the Midlands province on May 21 at venues yet to be announced.

Said Ms Unique: “The talent search is similar to America’s Got Talent. We’re going to start at the provincial level and those who manage to succeed to the next level will face the semi-finals. Our top 10 will then attend a boot camp where they will get physical training and from our professional trainers and famous artistes.”

“We’ve engaged different television stations, local and foreign which include Zambezi TV and eTV.”

Ms Unique said the top three will compete at South Africa’s Got Talent with transport and accommodation. – @mthabisi_mthire