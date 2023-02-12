Nearly 2000 arrested in drugs operation

12 Feb, 2023 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Nearly 2000 arrested in drugs operation

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

AT least 1 903 people have been arrested during the ongoing national operation targeted at curbing the use of illicit drugs in Zimbabwe.

Dubbed “No to Dangerous Drugs and Illicit Substances: See Something, Say Something” the operation is set to uproot drug cartels responsible for distributing illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, njengu and illegal cough syrups.

The operation includes police producing warrants to search homes of suspected drug dealers while canine units are deployed to sniff out criminals. The country’s ever-increasing drug problem has seen drug dealers destroying communities. – @thamamoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting