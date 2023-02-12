Nearly 2000 arrested in drugs operation

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

AT least 1 903 people have been arrested during the ongoing national operation targeted at curbing the use of illicit drugs in Zimbabwe.

Dubbed “No to Dangerous Drugs and Illicit Substances: See Something, Say Something” the operation is set to uproot drug cartels responsible for distributing illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, njengu and illegal cough syrups.

The operation includes police producing warrants to search homes of suspected drug dealers while canine units are deployed to sniff out criminals. The country’s ever-increasing drug problem has seen drug dealers destroying communities. – @thamamoe