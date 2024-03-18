“Neria21”: A powerful modern take on women’s struggles

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

In the spirit of celebrating women, let’s delve into the film “Neria21″, a modern adaptation of the 1991 classic “Neria”, focusing on the theme of women’s abuse.

“Neria21” is a production by Raw Soot Studios in collaboration with Eleven Dogs Inc, partnered with Canon South Africa and the Creative Department of the University of Zimbabwe. The film which was released last week and is showing on YouTube, delves into the challenges faced by women in the 21st century, including issues exacerbated by social media, changing family dynamics, cultural shifts, and the complexities of professional environments.

Similar to its predecessor, “Neria21” culminates in a courtroom scene where the protagonist, Neria, seeks justice.

The cast includes Kudzai Chengedza as Neria, alongside Nesu Makadiwe, Innocent Kufakunesu, Maureen Ngwenya, Nolihlahla Ngwenya, Benjamin Sibangani Sibanda, and the late Blessing Nyamukapa.

The film aims to empower women and girls, providing a support system to navigate violence and abuse while raising awareness to end gender-based violence. It serves as a call to action, urging society to reconsider their actions and foster a culture of care and respect.

“It’s a narrative promoting a peaceful world free from violence, in line with African traditions of unity and support,” executive producer Vimbai Sinchuke explained.

She shared the hurdles encountered during the making of the film.

“As first-time filmmakers, we encountered challenges due to our limited experience in film production. There’s no manual for real-world filmmaking, so we embraced it as a learning curve, striving for excellence even amidst imperfections. This journey signals Zimbabwe’s progress in shaping its film industry to international standards.”

She emphasised the need for unity in producing world-class films, envisioning a revitalised arts industry benefitting society at large. Collaboration among various creative talents, from musicians to makeup artists, is essential to elevate Zimbabwean cinema to global standards, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.