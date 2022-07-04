Netherlands first to arrive for T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Netherlands are the first team to arrive in Zimbabwe for the International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 scheduled for Bulawayo from July 11-17.

Netherlands will be joined in the competition by Zimbabwe, Jersey, Hong Kong, United States of America, Singapore, Papua New Guinea and Uganda for the tournament where two slots are up for grabs to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Jersey will arrive in Zimbabwe on Tuesday to play matches against Rhinos in T20 matches at Kwekwe Sports Club before heading to Bulawayo on Friday. Jersey have former Zimbabwe head coach Alan Butcher as their assistant coach.

Zimbabwe are already in Bulawayo for the qualifiers in which they were grouped with Singapore, Jersey and United States of America.

They play Singapore on July 11, Jersey the next day and clash with the USA on July 14.

[email protected]