HEADQUARTERS 1 Infantry Brigade is today welcoming a new commander, Brigadier General George Chitsva, who is taking over from Brigadier General Josphat Kudumba.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

HEADQUARTERS 1 Infantry Brigade is today welcoming a new commander, Brigadier General George Chitsva, who is taking over from Brigadier General Josphat Kudumba.

Zimbabwe National Army commander General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe will officiate at the ceremony that is taking place at Khumalo barracks. He has arrived at the barracks.