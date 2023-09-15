New Deputy Ministers pledge servant leadership

President Mnangagwa and his Vice Presidents pose with the three newly sworn in Deputy Ministers at the State House yesterday

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

THREE newly appointed Deputy Ministers of Government have pledged to provide servant leadership and play an integral role in driving the agenda of modernisation and industrialisation of the economy.

President Mnangagwa yesterday swore in as Deputy Ministers, Cdes Joshua Sacco (Transport and Infrastructural Development), Simelisizwe Sibanda (Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development) and Kudakwashe Mupamhanga (Youth Empowerment Development).

The three will complement a pool of Cabinet Ministers and deputies appointed earlier on Monday.

In an interview soon after taking the oath of office at State House in Harare, Deputy Minister Sacco, who is the National Assembly member for Chimanimani East, said he would draw inspiration from President Mnangagwa’s leadership and the words of guidance they got from him during a closed door meeting.

“Am feeling very humbled to have been entrusted with this responsibility by His Excellency, the President. He has been telling us how we need to be humble, to be servants of the people, be respectful, but move the country forward in finding solutions to our challenges and move the nation forward,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mupamhanga said he will use his experience that he acquired from working in the civil service for the development of the country.

“I am a boy from Mount Darwin South where we won resoundingly for Zanu PF and a good number of votes for the President. I am a graduate in Bachelor of Honours Science and Pharmacology at Kingstone University in the UK. I spent just under a decade working in the President’s Office, I then ventured into politics. Though I always wanted to do it, I took my time to learn the ropes, and to understand the ground. I am grateful that it went out well,” said Cde Mupamhanga.

Deputy Minister Sibanda, who is also Bubi constituency legislator said he will use his working experience in local authority and the Government to push Government agenda particularly in tertiary institutions.

“I am from Bubi constituency. I grew up there. I have been involved in the Government, working for rural district councils and central government at various levels.

“In terms of education, I have a Masters in Disaster Management, Masters in Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution and Masters in Biodiversity and now doing Masters in Climate Change. I am excited by the appointment by His Excellency the President and I promise to deliver according to expectation of the Government,” said the 43-year-old Deputy Minister.

Yesterday’s swearing in was attended by the two Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

President Mnangagwa appointed a new Cabinet this week where he blended the old and new after he and the ruling Zanu PF got a fresh mandate to lead the country for the next five years.

This was after he beat his closest rival, Mr Nelson Chamisa of CCC.

He has since started hitting the ground running by presiding over the commissioning of several Government projects including capping of University of Zimbabwe graduates in his capacity of Chancellor of all State universities.