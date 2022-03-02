NEW: Local artiste laments lack of instruments

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFRO-FUSION, sungura and Gaza Rhumba artiste, King Truth Jiggo (real name Charmerhard Jigoo Mudhindi) has lamented the lack of instruments saying his genre requires him to perform with a live band.

The multi-talented actor, musician and football player began his music career in 2019. He usually resorts to borrowing or hiring equipment for shows and he is asking for well-wishers to help him.

“With my Afro-pop and sungura genre, I need a live band to help me perform and I usually struggle with funds to hire equipment. I usually use personnel from Madlela Skhobokhobo and Sandra Ndebele’s bands and have my own choreographers. But I need a full band to complement my genre so I’m appealing to well-wishers to help me,” King Truth Jiggo said.

The 27-year-old has collaborated with two girls aged five and 10 on songs “Inhlonipho” and “Izikolo sezivuliwe”, a feat he has attributed to his love for grooming young artistes.

“I make it a point to pass the knowledge that I have to the next person. So far, I have groomed two children Sibonokuhle Vumisa and Blessing Moyo through vocal coaching,” he said.

The Alick Macheso and Tongai Moyo-inspired musician says he has also collaborated with an artiste from Malawi, Maria Chikizela.

Apart from music, King Truth Jiggo has acted in skits that advocate for the eradication of gender-based violence especially on men.

He has also tried his luck in football which has seen him plying his trade for Randburg Academy FC and Jomo Cosmos FC in South Africa as well as Zimbabwean teams, Emakhandeni Pirates FC in the Zimbabwe Football Association Southern Region Division One League.

Moving forward, “Father Bulawayo” as Jiggo would allude to himself wishes to continue producing good music which has seen some of his songs being nominated in local radio station’s charts. – @eMKlass_49