NEW: Phiri makes ICC T-20 team of the year

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LADY Chevrons bowler Loryn Phiri has been included in the ICC T20I Team of the year for 2021.

Phiri played nine T20I matches for Zimbabwe, and claimed 16 wickets, including best figures of 5/6. Her bowling average was 7.18.

Phiri made her T20I debut on January 5 2019, when Zimbabwe played against Namibia. In October 2021, she was named in Zimbabwe’s Women’s One Day International (WODI) squad for their four-match series against Ireland.

The fixtures were the first ODI matches after Zimbabwe also gained WODI status from the ICC in April 2021 She made her ODI debut on October last year, against Ireland

A month later she was named in Zimbabwe’s team for the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

At this time of the year the ICC acknowledges the best players who entertained one and all with their performances in a calendar year.

Teams:

Women: Smriti Mandhana (India), Tammy Beaumont (England), Danni Wyatt (England), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Nat Sciver (c) (England), Amy Jones (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

Men: Jos Buttler (England), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Babar Azam (c) (Pakistan), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Wanindu Hasanranga (Sri Lanka), Mustafizur Rahaman (Bangladesh, Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).

