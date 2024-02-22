New show to celebrate Beitbridge’s talent and fight drug abuse

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A new show that aims to appreciate talent in the border town of Beitbridge will be launched next month by Donzvo Entertainment, an arts organisation based in the area.

The show, called Beitbridge Superstar Talent Show, will be supported by community radio station Lotsha FM and hosted by The Edutainer. It will take place on 2 March from 10 am at Mbedzi Business Centre open space.

The show will feature performances by an array of local artistes, including Bhadilah, Limpopo Boys, Prince Adrie, Elder T, Francis Ziwewe and Zivavose Worship Crew. The show will also have a social message, as it will aim to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and encourage positive and healthy lifestyles among the youth.

Donzvo Entertainment director, Shimron ‘DJ Shimza’ Sibanda, said that the show will be an annual event with different objectives each year.

“We want to do so by providing a platform for artistes to showcase their skills. The show helps to encourage positive, healthy lifestyles and promote creativity. The show also gives the community an opportunity to support and celebrate the talents of local artistes. We believe that investing in youth through art and music is essential for the future of our community,” he said.

DJ Shimza, who is also a radio presenter at Lotsha FM, said that they recognise that the arts are a powerful tool for self-expression, social change, and personal growth.

“The Beitbridge Superstar Talent Show is committed to using the arts to make a positive impact in the lives of our youth and our community. We believe that everyone has something to offer, and we want to give people a chance to share their gifts with the world.

“By supporting the show, you are helping to make a difference in the lives of many young people in our community. In addition to providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talents, the Beitbridge Superstar Talent Show will also feature a competition, in which ten artists will compete to be named the Beitbridge Superstar of the year. The winner will receive a trophy, as well as a monetary prize to help them further develop their music career. The competition is open to all artistes, regardless of their age or experience level,” he said.

@mthabisi_mthire