Thaluso Da Poet drops his second album on National Youth Day

THALUSO Da Poet, a multi-lingual poet from Gwanda has launched his second album, “Ngibonile” on Wednesday at Hope Centre in Bulawayo.

The album launch coincided with the Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, a date that he also chose for his debut album, “Umusa kaThixo,” last year.

The event attracted poetry lovers who came to witness Thaluso Da Poet’s latest work, which he described as “an assortment of diverse social, medical, and religious issues.”

“This album is an assortment of diverse social, medical, political, and religious issues. With depression and mental health issues on the rise, it makes sense to react and talk about these issues without any biases. This album is about what I’ve seen in life and my commentary on these issues,” he said.

The 12-track album, which was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Elephant Herd Records and Rock Up Studios, includes a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit romantic song, “Thinking out loud,” and a tribute for MaEli, a member of Insimbi ZeZhwane, a popular music group.

The album also features other spoken word artists such as Lucy Da Poet, Moyoxide, Mbongi yombinqo, Dr Gasolo, and Nxayezwe.

The event was directed by Dalu Da Comedian, and graced by various arts practitioners such as Bhila, William Nyandoro from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Ankela Zex Mdawini, SoxThePoet, Lady P, Cde Phil, and Ugagisa.

Thaluso Da Poet’s father was also present to support his son, who raised US$300 from the album sales.

Last year, singer Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi bought a copy of Thaluso Da Poet’s debut album for US$100, showing her appreciation for his talent. At the event, Sonkomose, Lucy Da Poet, and Kay Kid Umfanomsotho also performed, entertaining the crowd with their spoken and musical talent.

Thaluso Da Poet, who is a 2020 Intwasa Arts Festival Poetry Slam winner, a 2022 Telco Poetry Slam winner, and a 2023 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Poet nominee, has been making waves in the spoken word circles.

