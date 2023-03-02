Nizhe De Soul drops debut studio album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based versatile artiste Nizhe De Soul has dropped his debut studio album.

The album titled With Love and Percussion was released on Valentine’s Day and has 16 tracks. The tracks are Growing Older (WLAP Intro), Smiles and Laughter featuring Silence Dosh and Khaeda, Party With Somebody featuring Floyd Rhythmic, WLAP Interlude 1 featuring Jnr SA, Loving You featuring Qmaasta, Obsession featuring Ailuro, Marry Me featuring Floyd Rhythmic, WLAP Interlude 2 featuring Sweggy, Don’t Wait featuring David Charles, Summertime Lover featuring Ailuro and KBrizzy and Ngaphandle Kwakho featuring Flody Rhythmic.

Other tracks are WLAP Interlude 3 featuring Kayla Nandipha and Micaiah; Ngiyazifela featuring Floyd Rhythmic; Over and Over featuring Ntebo; Outside featuring Pali Stage and With Love and Percussion featuring Black Onyx and Ado Nai.

The anticipated studio vocal album was first promised by Nizhe De Soul in 2017. Is it worth a listen? There’s only one way to find out.

Speaking from his South African base, Nizhe De Soul said fans should not shy away from visiting digital platforms where the album can be accessed including Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and Twitch.

“With Love And Percussion is classified under the genre ‘World’ as it’s a mixture of Afro-pop, Afro-beat, dance and vocals infused with percussive instruments leading the groove and rhythm to be that of slowed-down-tempo ancient Tribal house and modern up-tempo African pop music.

“The album’s motive is to penetrate mainstream African music leaving no barrier with an emotion of love, being driven by live and programmed percussions, happy chord progressions and colour melody,” said Nizhe De Soul.

He said the album consisting of 13 songs and three interludes came about through hard work and dedication.

“A very special thank you and credit to the artistes involved in this project, namely Silence Dosh, Khaeda, KBrizzy, Floyd Rhythmic, Jnr SA, QMaasta, Ailuro, Sweggy, D.C, Afrika Borwa House, Kayla, Micaiah, Ntebo, Pali Stage, Black Onyx and Ado Nai.

“The project is an ‘Underground Vessel Records’ production that worked hard to see its success.”

He said plans for the year include recording more music with his students and other up-and-coming/underground artistes.

“I have six EPs to drop this year,” said Nizhe De Soul who is professionally a music production and deejaying lecturer and unofficially an ethnomusicologist. – @mthabisi_mthire