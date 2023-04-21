Nobuntu to open another pad bank in Pumula

Millicent Andile Dube

[email protected]

Globetrotting award-winning all-female Accapella group Nobuntu will be continuing with their pad bank initiative and “Sisterhood Talks” this afternoon when they open another bank at Isilwane Youth Centre in Pumula.

The event will kick off with a sisterhood talk/workshop, followed by a performance by the group and then the pad bank launch.

The pad bank initiative was launched in 2018 with the aim of establishing pad banks at youth centres in Bulawayo for use by female artistes during rehearsals. This will be the fourth pad bank after the first was launched at Indlovu Youth Centre in Tshabalala and Sizinda.

Speaking on behalf of the group, member Duduzile Sibanda said they will use the event to talk to young, up-and-coming female artistes.

“Most young and up-and-coming artistes don’t know how to handle the media, stagecraft, and have no idea how to deal with issues like finance and the glam side of the arts. They need to know that one should dress according to their genre and the most important part is they need to have more insight on how to put value in their products including tips on how one can handle this industry as a female artiste. This will be discussed at the event,” said Sibanda.

The group is set to give out pads they collected in 2020 at the event.

Sibanda said they are already implementing other plans to stage another show that will help endorse the opening of their fifth pad bank at a different youth centre.

“We’re back in full swing and ensuring that all the pad banks are fully established. This is a plan from 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it had to be put on hold. We feel it’s time we start working on this passion of ours again,” she said.

To drum up support for this cause, Nobuntu will from time to time hold shows for the people as they are also seeking assistance to help establish the fifth pad bank as they have successfully staged three and the fourth is already set.

Meanwhile, Nobuntu is set to perform at the newly opened Fairy Café on Sunday. Speaking ahead of the event, another member, Zanele Manhenga said: “It’s really an honour to be performing at the Fairy Cafe. It has become one of our favourite places to go and enjoy food. So we intend to give the people a chilled intimate session and bring a feeling of karaoke and soulful songs as they get to enjoy their meals and quality time.

“The environment is welcoming and very warm so people are bound to have a good time.”