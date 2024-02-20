Ntatjana Community Garden officially opened

Mthabisi Tshuma in Ndiweni

DEPUTY Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti on Tuesday officially opened and toured the Ntatjana Community agro-forestry garden in Ndiweni Ward 21 in Bulilima district.

The garden has maize planted in November and December due for harvest next month. The garden also boasts of foreign Marula trees planted at the turn of the millennium.

Attending the event is Department of Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development (ARDAS) board chairman Mr Ivan Craig, officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water Climate and Rural Development, Bulilima RDC officials, Agriseeds officials and local farmers.

More to follow…