NUST retrenchments reversed

17 Jun, 2023 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
NUST retrenchments reversed Professor Mqhele Dlodlo

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

The National University of Science and Technology, has reversed staff retrenchments effected last month advising those affected to go back to work.

Last month, Nust reportedly retrenched over 60 staff members.

Some of the affected staffers had said they were caught unaware, after they were summoned to the human resources office on Wednesday May 30, and handed letters of retrenchment notifying them that May 31 was their last day of work.

However, in a statement in this Saturday’s Chronicle, Nust Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo has advised all the staff members who were affected during the Staff Rationalisation Exercise last month to go back to work and continue their duties with immediate effect.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s Office wishes to advise that the Staff Rationalisation Exercise, which had resulted in some employees being laid off, has been reversed with immediate effect. All staff members who were affected should report for duty at their workstations,’’ read the statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 0 seconds